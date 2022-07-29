Tags
truth, love, life, spirit, poetry, nature, knowledge, understanding, silence, carry me sweetly, what I know
are there songs
the swallow knows –
as breath against my ear
the poetry of doves
who can hear
a string of lines
only pines
are made to understand
notes beneath
the silences I fear
story yet unwritten
leaves
of yesterday –
moments stretched
to fill eternity
a touch
falls unnoticed
as wings upon the sea –
to find I never told you
what I whispered
to the breeze
are there words
I’ve still to ponder –
trapped beneath my skin
truths to breach the night
lest I pretend
there is nothing left
to make a noise
no feelings I can hide
songs I cannot hear
above the tide
. . .