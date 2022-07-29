are there songs

the swallow knows –

as breath against my ear

the poetry of doves

who can hear

a string of lines

only pines

are made to understand

notes beneath

the silences I fear

story yet unwritten

leaves

of yesterday –

moments stretched

to fill eternity

a touch

falls unnoticed

as wings upon the sea –

to find I never told you

what I whispered

to the breeze

are there words

I’ve still to ponder –

trapped beneath my skin

truths to breach the night

lest I pretend

there is nothing left

to make a noise

no feelings I can hide

songs I cannot hear

above the tide

. . .