sometimes –

I love the word

tho it alludes me –

sometimes i feel

sometimes i love

sometimes

is ne’er enough

to imagine life sufficient

to take it all apart

where ribbons cut across

my tender heart

forever is more telling

tho rarely sounds the same

when rolling off my tongue –

a brittle lie

forever waits

beyond the ache

eternity implies

where still i yearn

for sometimes –

a breath between

goodbyes

. . .