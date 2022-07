sunrise burns

beyond the steeple spire

melting every doubt

I’ve held between

the moment

you were taken back

breath you stole away

e’en now my hands

deny the warmth

you gifted me

that day

words no longer

flatter

poison for my tongue

yet still I taste

your name upon my lips

a prayer

I’ve not forsaken

a sigh

repeated sweet

pressed within the memory

of evermore

a kiss

do you remember

how the curtains fell

to let the starlight in

. . .