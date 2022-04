from a distant place

we wondered

to find this place

(we are)

tempting fate

each time your eyes

meet mine

wherever I was destined

tis only this

recalled

familiar (as a breath)

another place

and time

whatever hurts

these lessons leave

(promise I surrendered)

a store of dreams

unburdened

by my bed

carried my confession

to let (as you would have)

the truth I dared betray

to words

I left unsaid

. . .