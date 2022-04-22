Tags

sometimes
i get busy
sometimes a day
or maybe two
pass before
i realize
i’m missing thoughts
of you

there’s been no change
in weather –
predictions
of a jealous moon
moved to retribution
by shadows come
to bloom

the sun has dipped
beyond the trees
where even now –
twilight glows
as fear
remit by silence –
grace
in letting go

. . .