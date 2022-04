til I’ve forgotten

how to breathe –

let this be my one

reserve of truth

the last I knew

another way would come

a shallow breath

neglected –

forsaking all for this

e’en now my heart

is sated

by my name

upon your lips

sassafras and berry

vines to draw me near

frozen creeks

fields of winter hay

morning waits

whatever dreams

are mine to understand

wherever you –

I will find a way

. . .