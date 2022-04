how is it I’ve forsaken

my plans for evermore –

my want for more than waffles

another sunday morn

papers spread around me

with no one to obsess

o’er how I kiss

how I take my tea

where the lines

have faded now

who will mind the lawn

and who has sworn to memory

the place

I dreamed about

when all the rest

is scattered

none shall know for sure

where I kept my heart

how I loved

. . .