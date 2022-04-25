

i write

and i worry

for pages on end

suffice to decide what words

might erase

i write when there’s nothing

i need to let go

but the jab of my pencil

parchment and coal

i write my forgiveness

before it is asked

and where you are now

unasking

i write and i whittle

nights to defend

so sure my pencil would arrive

somewhere else

if left for a moment

hung o’er my page

awaiting a memory to come

i write in the places

i thought i would end

and pull up the margins

behind

i write

. . .