the deepest hurt
of all these hurts
come to make me poor
a servant to some other might have been
walked with you
a hundred miles –
i never thought to go
neglecting every
tearful sweet amen
the sweetest night
i can recall
was resting in your arms
listened as your heart
played songs
i knew
as every one
had written me
remember
can you hear
the way the drums are pounding
the way the cedars sway
listen
when i tell you
they will steal your breath
away
. . .
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.