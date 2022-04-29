the deepest hurt

of all these hurts

come to make me poor

a servant to some other might have been

walked with you

a hundred miles –

i never thought to go

neglecting every

tearful sweet amen

the sweetest night

i can recall

was resting in your arms

listened as your heart

played songs

i knew

as every one

had written me

remember

can you hear

the way the drums are pounding

the way the cedars sway

listen

when i tell you

they will steal your breath

away

. . .