was it intended

I find you

to forget everything

of loves I had thought would

be love

to forget how my dreams

were supposed to be safe –

not lost to the moment

your arms

wrapped around

I don’t know

I don’t care

why it is –

it is all

that I feel

from my oceans

my rivers

my tears

a moment I fall

without care for the end

forever returning

to the place

we begin

. . .