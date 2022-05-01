was it intended
I find you
to forget everything
of loves I had thought would
be love
to forget how my dreams
were supposed to be safe –
not lost to the moment
your arms
wrapped around
I don’t know
I don’t care
why it is –
it is all
that I feel
from my oceans
my rivers
my tears
a moment I fall
without care for the end
forever returning
to the place
we begin
. . .
