for a moment

(or a lifetime)

I forgot the way to breathe

the means to speak

I can’t recall

my name

was there before

I heard you

(whisper

me to life)

your fingers on

my pulse

forever (one more

time)

as if it were the only

my name betrayed

your voice

(echoes) of my heart

trapped

beneath your skin

breathed

(a sigh forgotten)

save for this

. . .