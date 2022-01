burdens

I’ve endured

for the sake of one

more life –

another chance

to live as I have loved

to sail beyond

the silver seas –

your eyes become sometimes

enchanted by your smile

to be undone

burdens

not so heavy –

graces yet to trade

one thousand count

linens folded

round

a place

where we are nothing

but a promise

to remain –

as near

to breath becoming –

for this reason

I was made

. . .