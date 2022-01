i shall pray

for love to take me

as evening

pulls around –

cuddled me in green

a bit of star

i shall want

that you would wait

until my will

is turned to stone

a plea for grace

to fill this place

you left me

once

alone

i shall rage for truth

when none becomes

the way i knew

of you

i shall want of this –

another day

when all my days

are through

. . .