had i nothing

but this moment –

and a place

to lay your head

echoes of a promised

evermore

sealed within

this silence –

til i awake

within your dream –

balanced on a cliff

above the floor

had i nothing

but forever –

and breath

to love you so –

solace when the night

is filled with

dread

had i nothing

but a lifetime more than

just this one i know –

another time

a place to lay

your head

. . .