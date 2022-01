secreted away

as the eldest daughter

of a favored son

a will that gave

away the farm

was never mine to give

how much of these

were pardon

for the ways I am

with you

how much I gave

without a thought

of all there was

to lose

morning sits

beyond the frost

as sure is warmth

to come

carried by

the wondering of

who was I before

a sideways glance

to alter fate

a cloud to hide

the moon

more than this

as heaven here –

evidence

of truth

. . .