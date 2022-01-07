would that longing

understand –

the ways by which we loved

ten thousand sighs –

rivers to the sea

should ever grace

be given for

the time it took

to find

or chapters dedicated

to our pleas

will history remember

every whisper

every touch –

will canyons remain empty

as proof of us –

when dreams are lost

to counting

nights beneath the chill

as darkness comes

to break our hearts again

what of love will

intercede

when light is turned

to stone –

reminders of the places

love has been

. . .