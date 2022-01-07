Tags
truth, love, life, memory, death, resurrection, prayer, time, moments where eternity lives
would that longing
understand –
the ways by which we loved
ten thousand sighs –
rivers to the sea
should ever grace
be given for
the time it took
to find
or chapters dedicated
to our pleas
will history remember
every whisper
every touch –
will canyons remain empty
as proof of us –
when dreams are lost
to counting
nights beneath the chill
as darkness comes
to break our hearts again
what of love will
intercede
when light is turned
to stone –
reminders of the places
love has been
. . .