i’ve concluded

my fate –

a cold cup of coffee

a view through a window

as the sun

starts to rise

a silence so pure

i dare not disturb

with a rush

to remember –

tears fill my eyes

i’ve concluded

the way –

is one i am taking

a path where sorrow

carries my name

a walk neath cedars

as moonlight

comes calling –

jealousy spurned

as the first time

he came

. . .

Photo of mine: A rural road near the place I was born….a memory I carry.