i’ve concluded
my fate –
a cold cup of coffee
a view through a window
as the sun
starts to rise
a silence so pure
i dare not disturb
with a rush
to remember –
tears fill my eyes
i’ve concluded
the way –
is one i am taking
a path where sorrow
carries my name
a walk neath cedars
as moonlight
comes calling –
jealousy spurned
as the first time
he came
. . .
Photo of mine: A rural road near the place I was born….a memory I carry.
