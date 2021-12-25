was making plans

for one more life

when you found me

spun me round

like a rainbow

falling

drunken path

flooding the pasture

burning my skin

with the way

you looked thru

the way you made love

feel like

always

was nothing

we’d ever want back

a breath for christmas

one more every time

i would awake

in a trance

of learning to be

tho i couldn’t quite

count

the stars

i could drown in your eyes

a life resurrected

as you held out

your hands –

opened your arms

to surround

. . .