was making plans
for one more life
when you found me
spun me round
like a rainbow
falling
drunken path
flooding the pasture
burning my skin
with the way
you looked thru
the way you made love
feel like
always
was nothing
we’d ever want back
a breath for christmas
one more every time
i would awake
in a trance
of learning to be
tho i couldn’t quite
count
the stars
i could drown in your eyes
a life resurrected
as you held out
your hands –
opened your arms
to surround

. . .