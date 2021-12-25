Tags
as easy as breathing, christmas, confession, life, live, poetry, rambling, sometimes, writing in the dark
was making plans
for one more life
when you found me
spun me round
like a rainbow
falling
drunken path
flooding the pasture
burning my skin
with the way
you looked thru
the way you made love
feel like
always
was nothing
we’d ever want back
a breath for christmas
one more every time
i would awake
in a trance
of learning to be
tho i couldn’t quite
count
the stars
i could drown in your eyes
a life resurrected
as you held out
your hands –
opened your arms
to surround
. . .
grandfathersky said:
Hope you have a beautiful Christmas, and all the stars come out to be counted … Joyeux Noël 🎄
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.