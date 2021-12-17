Tags

before the time
unknowing
the end was not the end
but a means of understanding
where healing
might begin

before the rush of waking
one dream
allowed to be –
fell within the promise
of lost eternities

before the will
longing knew
where our paths would lead
thru gardens of allowance
tendered now to seed

was evermore
a place beyond –
dawn without remorse
were skies forgave the heavens
where lovers love
once more

. . .