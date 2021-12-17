before the time

unknowing

the end was not the end

but a means of understanding

where healing

might begin

before the rush of waking

one dream

allowed to be –

fell within the promise

of lost eternities

before the will

longing knew

where our paths would lead

thru gardens of allowance

tendered now to seed

was evermore

a place beyond –

dawn without remorse

were skies forgave the heavens

where lovers love

once more

. . .