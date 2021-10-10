i have no say

in destinies

chance another wrought

no proof

you held my hand

or kissed my lips

as lifetimes felt

beneath your touch

eternities denied

as breath where words

are tangled

love persists

a page or two

folded now

held against my breast

tethered to a moment

we remain

beyond the hold

of circumstance

within the reach

of dreams

a sigh to wear

the memory

of your name

i have no say

in destinies

chance another wrought

no proof

you held my hand

or kissed my lips

. . .

“I will look for you in every lifetime and love you there.”

Kamand Kojouri.