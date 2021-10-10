Tags
i have no say
in destinies
chance another wrought
no proof
you held my hand
or kissed my lips
as lifetimes felt
beneath your touch
eternities denied
as breath where words
are tangled
love persists
a page or two
folded now
held against my breast
tethered to a moment
we remain
beyond the hold
of circumstance
within the reach
of dreams
a sigh to wear
the memory
of your name
i have no say
in destinies
chance another wrought
no proof
you held my hand
or kissed my lips
. . .
“I will look for you in every lifetime and love you there.”
Kamand Kojouri.
