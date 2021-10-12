had I more

than stars for wishing

years of standing still

the memory

of falling to the sea

where I slept

within a sunrise

as ten thousand came before

swimming in your eyes

rescue me

had I will

to run or follow –

a step or two behind

beyond the pull

of destiny or sky

tempted by a promise

truth would see me home

lest I wander with

this mystery

called life

had I courage

for surrender –

death to stave again

carried up as leaves

to lay me down

had I faith

to live another life

were this my only plea

come to me

with arms

to wrap around

. . .