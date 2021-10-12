had I more
than stars for wishing
years of standing still
the memory
of falling to the sea
where I slept
within a sunrise
as ten thousand came before
swimming in your eyes
rescue me
had I will
to run or follow –
a step or two behind
beyond the pull
of destiny or sky
tempted by a promise
truth would see me home
lest I wander with
this mystery
called life
had I courage
for surrender –
death to stave again
carried up as leaves
to lay me down
had I faith
to live another life
were this my only plea
come to me
with arms
to wrap around
. . .