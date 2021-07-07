Tags
destiny, dreams, home, life, love, moon, mystery, night, personal, pull of the moon, sometimes, that thing I do, trade, understanding
from slumber
I am taken –
lest my dreams
return for me
lest my covers ache
the essence
of my sin
when the moon is perched
along the southern eve
let him weep
let him find me distant
find me gone
succumb to all was
missing –
surrendered not to fate
one more day
I dare not spend it now
steal me from
the cool embrace
of sheets just off the line
shatter my
allegiance
to the night
. . .