from slumber

I am taken –

lest my dreams

return for me

lest my covers ache

the essence

of my sin

when the moon is perched

along the southern eve

let him weep

let him find me distant

find me gone

succumb to all was

missing –

surrendered not to fate

one more day

I dare not spend it now

steal me from

the cool embrace

of sheets just off the line

shatter my

allegiance

to the night

. . .