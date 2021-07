what evidence

remains –

a ring upon my table

the faintest scent

of smoke

within my hair

a shadow burned

from down the hall –

edges I can’t see

reminders

of a lifetime

everywhere

poetry

fills my bed

begged you once

to leave

I’m not the same

nightbirds nest within

weightless

as a memory

familiar discontent –

dust collecting

just beneath my skin

. . .