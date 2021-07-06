Tags
once I prayed
my gypsy ways
would find me in a tent
sweating rhyme-
civility betrayed
swirling madly
laughter bending
with every pulse of light
magic come to steal
my breath
away
fortunes writ
in charcoal –
signed my fate somewhere
gathered up my leaving
blew away
to find you there
dancing neath the timbers
a gypsy firefly
willing me
your company –
as wings recalled
to flight
. . .
