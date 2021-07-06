once I prayed

my gypsy ways

would find me in a tent

sweating rhyme-

civility betrayed

swirling madly

laughter bending

with every pulse of light

magic come to steal

my breath

away

fortunes writ

in charcoal –

signed my fate somewhere

gathered up my leaving

blew away

to find you there

dancing neath the timbers

a gypsy firefly

willing me

your company –

as wings recalled

to flight

. . .