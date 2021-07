who shall mourn

the poet –

when poetry relents

the reader since

forgotten how to feel

who shall know

what loss is penned

just beneath a sigh

how many lovers grieved

for time to heal

who shall tell

the children

of magic left to make –

where the proof was found

and who remains

who shall man the tower

as witness offered up –

a parting kiss

reminding us

the first we knew

to love

. . .