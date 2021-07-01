near the end

he wandered –

could scarce remember me

a vanilla shake

then

he’d start to fall

searching for a memory

within a stranger’s face

a picture of a picture

permanence displaced

tho now and then

those liquid eyes

would speak when words were lost

in silent conversations

we’d say it all –

the best of best

a world made right

love –

and there’d we stay

wrapped within the moment

of ten thousand

sweeter days

I’d whisper

as he fell in love

with a voice he knew by heart

arms that reached

to find him –

with every precious

start

. . .

Author’s Note: In the months before my daddy passed, there would be days when I visited – days when he didn’t know me. Yet, he would allow me there, watching my hands as I touched him, my mouth as I spoke…… I’ve often said that every girl should be allowed at least one moment when their father falls in love with them. ❤ And here, we stay.