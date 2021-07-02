Tags
blessings, grief, kiss, life, love, lovers, seasons, souvenirs, time, truth, wealth, what we keep
what feelings
will tomorrow bear
when I return to dust –
the path we wandered
helplessly –
hands becoming one
will someone seek
the answers –
as tender years unfold
will verses speak
to lovers
seeking solace
from this load
with time so short
sometimes unfair –
grant me this goodbye
that I might memorize
the ways we came
grant me nothing more
than one more kiss –
a final breath
made sweeter by
your name
. . .
Ashi Joseph said:
Beautiful 🥰🥰❣
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.
Lucy said:
Beautifully written!