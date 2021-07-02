what feelings

will tomorrow bear

when I return to dust –

the path we wandered

helplessly –

hands becoming one

will someone seek

the answers –

as tender years unfold

will verses speak

to lovers

seeking solace

from this load

with time so short

sometimes unfair –

grant me this goodbye

that I might memorize

the ways we came

grant me nothing more

than one more kiss –

a final breath

made sweeter by

your name

. . .