this scar

defies surrender

a place I met your eyes

across a sea –

nameless

battlefields

with hurts the same

to hurt me now

moments buried

deep –

for every kiss

some other has grown cold

awaiting us another

would clear a life beyond

ending not

as truth we dared

become

this scar

it won’t forgive

the taste of bitter smoke

a war

I’ve not forgotten

took my heart

and claimed

your soul

. . .