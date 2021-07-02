Tags
this scar
defies surrender
a place I met your eyes
across a sea –
nameless
battlefields
with hurts the same
to hurt me now
moments buried
deep –
for every kiss
some other has grown cold
awaiting us another
would clear a life beyond
ending not
as truth we dared
become
this scar
it won’t forgive
the taste of bitter smoke
a war
I’ve not forgotten
took my heart
and claimed
your soul
. . .