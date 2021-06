to wonder

have I

with only my sight

to remember

the place

I began

with a wish

cast to darkness

and the taste

of your name

robbed me of sleep

swept as a sigh

to somewhere

in space

not far from your rest

clinging to whispers

saved not for one

tis there

I am home

moored by a star

flanked by the memory

of where I become

a voice

awake in your dream

. . .