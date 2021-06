years have gone

yet still I worry –

restless comes

when nights are cold

habits cling

as proof of something

strong enough

my heart

to slow

life is changed

and for a season –

shadows shift

to block the sun

planets drift beyond

my reaching –

as longing waits

the end

for none

who shall know

of living wasted –

of mercies left

with time

to spend

remnants

from another

mother –

when love was chance

to love again

. . .