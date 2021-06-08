my fears
are unfounded
you cannot escape
the verse
where my heart
keeps you safe
a lock never chiseled
a key you have kept
long past
the moment
for pulling away
to wonder
how close
meter could fall –
and what might I do
should you stay
. . .
08 Tuesday Jun 2021
Posted Poetry, spirituality, verse
