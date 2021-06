were not for words

would you remember me here

fashioned in lines

of surrender

would you know

how it feels

when sunlight is burned

and curtains fall

from my windows

I see you

I know you –

how sweet this refrain

of birth without knowing

how far

I have come

from a day like no other

splinters of light

are pooled into places

we carry the same

moments

I dare not to speak

. . .