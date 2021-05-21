Tags
love, spirit, nature, wandering, time, mystery, story, intimacy, want, circle of life, a jealous moon, gifts of grace
I will search
on fertile banks
where marigold is nestled
startled by the rivers
loyalty
I shall reach
for tiny crescents
buried by the sand –
in broken trusts
twisted with my hair
I will wait
as I have waited
for the time
to find you there
did I tell you once
of paths I roamed
unknowing
with a dream
suffered want unholy
to dream again –
I shall wait
as nights
beyond the wandering
in places
I have feared
in afternoons
where sunlight comes
to play
. . .