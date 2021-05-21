I will search

on fertile banks

where marigold is nestled

startled by the rivers

loyalty

I shall reach

for tiny crescents

buried by the sand –

in broken trusts

twisted with my hair

I will wait

as I have waited

for the time

to find you there

did I tell you once

of paths I roamed

unknowing

with a dream

suffered want unholy

to dream again –

I shall wait

as nights

beyond the wandering

in places

I have feared

in afternoons

where sunlight comes

to play

. . .