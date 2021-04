if e’er I wrote

without your name –

or felt an ache

beneath each rhyme

I’d find you still

your fingerprints –

pressed

along my spine

but for words

I’d trade my pen –

and lay aside

attempts at grace

for once I drew

my fate with yours

along and down

an anxious page

tis not enough

to speak aloud –

for silence now

the truth will speak

as breath between

ten thousand sighs

more than I thought

would ever be

. . .