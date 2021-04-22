how far

from where you left me –

are there traces to be found

broken twigs

whispers

marks upon the ground

places

I may find you –

lest I search beyond the veil

for the path you took

and there my heart

as well

branches bent

to block the sun –

winter wheat to ash

no one keeps your memory

and I can’t bear to ask

which way

the moon will follow

to find a promise made

past the barn

down the night –

another once we lay

how far

from where you left me

are there traces to be found

. . .