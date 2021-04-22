Tags

how far
from where you left me –
are there traces to be found
broken twigs
whispers
marks upon the ground

places
I may find you –
lest I search beyond the veil
for the path you took
and there my heart
as well

branches bent
to block the sun –
winter wheat to ash
no one keeps your memory
and I can’t bear to ask

which way
the moon will follow
to find a promise made
past the barn
down the night –
another once we lay

how far
from where you left me
are there traces to be found

. . .