Tags
all I know, find me, journey, life, love, mystery, questions, searching, sometimes, spirit, time, truth
how far
from where you left me –
are there traces to be found
broken twigs
whispers
marks upon the ground
places
I may find you –
lest I search beyond the veil
for the path you took
and there my heart
as well
branches bent
to block the sun –
winter wheat to ash
no one keeps your memory
and I can’t bear to ask
which way
the moon will follow
to find a promise made
past the barn
down the night –
another once we lay
how far
from where you left me
are there traces to be found
. . .
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.