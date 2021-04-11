lilac blooms
a memory –
once we dreamed
together
making plans
holding hands
far more
than just this time
as moments come
promise held
the truth
of everafter
bears my weary soul
to sleep
each night
. . .
11 Sunday Apr 2021
Posted verse, Poetry, home, spiritualityin
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.
Jane Sturgeon said:
Bobbie, your words and the image you have chosen are pure ❤ Xxx