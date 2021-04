I have bartered

with the darkness –

wrapped myself in light

courting with shadows

– rolled beyond the hands

of night

I have loved

when there was nothing

worth surrender

to confess –

finding strength

to face another

calm to ease

my soul’s unrest

found a means

for moving onward

in search of destiny –

I have loved

and hesitated

for a truth

I couldn’t see

without remorse

for having wanted –

I was never far from home

I have waded

in the waters

cold and dark –

a lover’s stone

. . .