eternal, life, love, presence, promise, time, truth, undercurrents, what I know to be true
a sweeter sun
than e’er I thought
would rise to warm my face
tides are rolled
to bring us home –
far beyond
this place
as another dawn
a twilight red –
a place where life
remembers
where dreams are made
and wanting fades
verses heed no longer
for every truth
denied a place
another yet remains
in silence
words are spoken anyway
whispered into being –
solace of a prayer
this I know
where’er I go –
I was come
to stay
. . .
