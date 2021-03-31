a sweeter sun

than e’er I thought

would rise to warm my face

tides are rolled

to bring us home –

far beyond

this place

as another dawn

a twilight red –

a place where life

remembers

where dreams are made

and wanting fades

verses heed no longer

for every truth

denied a place

another yet remains

in silence

words are spoken anyway

whispered into being –

solace of a prayer

this I know

where’er I go –

I was come

to stay

. . .