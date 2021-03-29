Tags
all we've known to love, destiny, divine surrender, goodbye is never gone, letting go, life, truth
carry me over
one bridge at a time
back to the moment
your hand reached for mine
backward in motion
deliberate ease
swept in your arms
like the tide
carry me forward
one breath at a time
into forever
we knew not to wait
on destiny turning
remembering well –
the rush of the waves
the crush
of goodbye
. . .
PapaBear said:
Goodbye is a word I try to never use. It would mean that I haven’t tried hard enough soon enough. G’nite, Bobbie