becoming, eternity, life, love, moments, morning, poetry, smile, sometimes, story, touch, witness me, words
paint my blush
as roses –
my kiss
a cherry wine
fill me with your story –
and I shall give you
mine
a painter
not a poet –
a writer made to bleed
take my ears
so they might learn
the ways you came
for me
steal my breath
my every word
verse I thought to pen
take of rhyme surrendered
– and write it
to my skin
paint my dreams
by candle –
my morning with your smile
leave the stars
to wonder
where we go
. . .
thebrownonepoetgmailcom said:
Your words lift one’s heart with their beauty and lovely glow! You always bring smiles to last many days! Hugs and blessings my beloved sister!
tornadoday said:
Thank you, my dear brother! Your words lift me up. May you be blessed during this season of resurrection! Love ever, Bobbie
grandfathersky said:
Written with softest blend of watercolors …
thereluctantpoet said:
