paint my blush

as roses –

my kiss

a cherry wine

fill me with your story –

and I shall give you

mine

a painter

not a poet –

a writer made to bleed

take my ears

so they might learn

the ways you came

for me

steal my breath

my every word

verse I thought to pen

take of rhyme surrendered

– and write it

to my skin

paint my dreams

by candle –

my morning with your smile

leave the stars

to wonder

where we go

. . .