from the coming back

for going ~

for lessons learned between

for lives that never knew

where grace has been

let these

these mortal yearnings –

flow as sand before the grail

as words survived the falling

another soul to tell

will then

the fond aroma

of a meadow fresh with bloom

fill my heart with longing –

my breath with

sweet perfume

lest I plead myself

another ~

or declare a final truce

to come when spring is over

and I’ve forgotten you

. . .