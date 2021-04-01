Tags
truth, life, death, blessings, patient soul, reminders, spirit home, soul memory, memory from the fall
from the coming back
for going ~
for lessons learned between
for lives that never knew
where grace has been
let these
these mortal yearnings –
flow as sand before the grail
as words survived the falling
another soul to tell
will then
the fond aroma
of a meadow fresh with bloom
fill my heart with longing –
my breath with
sweet perfume
lest I plead myself
another ~
or declare a final truce
to come when spring is over
and I’ve forgotten you
. . .
my valiant soul said:
Everything here is beautiful.