Tags
home, life, love, mystery, storyteller, time, wonder, writing in the dark
when the mountains
succumb to the weight
of their worries
and rivers return
to their source
when the sun stays aloft
in wait for her moon
will I have forsaken
the story of us
when all becomes one
I will be you –
and far in the night
you’ll ache
as I do
when crickets forget
the reason they sing
and tides revert
to the sea
I’ll sleep through the winter
with hope
for the spring
I’ll watch every star
realign –
awaiting a memory
of me
. . .
jonicaggiano said:
This is such a beautifully written piece. Just such a sense of love, romance and questions all put together so amazingly well. Hugs, Joni
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.