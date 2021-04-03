Tags

, , , , , , ,

when the mountains
succumb to the weight
of their worries
and rivers return
to their source
when the sun stays aloft
in wait for her moon
will I have forsaken
the story of us

when all becomes one
I will be you –
and far in the night
you’ll ache
as I do

when crickets forget
the reason they sing
and tides revert
to the sea
I’ll sleep through the winter
with hope
for the spring

I’ll watch every star
realign –
awaiting a memory
of me

. . .