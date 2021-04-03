when the mountains

succumb to the weight

of their worries

and rivers return

to their source

when the sun stays aloft

in wait for her moon

will I have forsaken

the story of us

when all becomes one

I will be you –

and far in the night

you’ll ache

as I do

when crickets forget

the reason they sing

and tides revert

to the sea

I’ll sleep through the winter

with hope

for the spring

I’ll watch every star

realign –

awaiting a memory

of me

. . .