I shall wait
in this place –
where worlds fall together
will count every crest as a sigh
adrift on the currents –
of heron and gull
pulled by the wind
mourned
by the tides
I shall breathe in
the essence
of ten thousand stories –
old weathered sailors
long linen sails
I shall watch
from this moment
where nations have crumbled
waiting on love
to prevail
I shall watch
from the dunes
as midday surrenders
as the sun gathers tears
from the sea
drunk from the swirling
of Orion’s cup –
eternity turned
home to me
. . .