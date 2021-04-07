I shall wait

in this place –

where worlds fall together

will count every crest as a sigh

adrift on the currents –

of heron and gull

pulled by the wind

mourned

by the tides

I shall breathe in

the essence

of ten thousand stories –

old weathered sailors

long linen sails

I shall watch

from this moment

where nations have crumbled

waiting on love

to prevail

I shall watch

from the dunes

as midday surrenders

as the sun gathers tears

from the sea

drunk from the swirling

of Orion’s cup –

eternity turned

home to me

. . .