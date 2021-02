I confess

once you knew me

tho not as sure you know me now

when years have passed

my story changing –

and what of love

I dreamed about

might I stay

e’er you would listen

had I words and time to tell

of paths I took

of fate diverging –

far from ways

you knew me well

dare I speak

of sorrows tasted

recall anew a broken heart

remnants of a love

imagined –

when evermore

was not that far

. . .