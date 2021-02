for wanting

there’s a price to pay

a promise I surmise –

to write again

when words are fell away

to garner loves forgiveness

for all I couldn’t say

when the nightbird came

to roost

above my bed

when the lacey lace

is torn apart –

stars forget to burn

as moonlight spills along

the eastern ridge

reminders come unbidden

to have their way at last

as punishment

for every word

unsaid

. . .