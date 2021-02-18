what of time

was ever ours

eternity to claim

when roses bloom in winter –

will one recall

our name

tis there we live

immortal beat –

for years beyond our years

a photograph

of a photograph –

as love we reappear

as blessings

where we left them be

a smile remembers when –

love was all we knew of life

– is there we touch

again

until the night

is drawn

across the memory of us

would that another

speak aloud –

a name

the same as love

. . .

Lillian Rebecca Smith George

grace in a cotton dress

1923 – 2021