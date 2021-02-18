what of time
was ever ours
eternity to claim
when roses bloom in winter –
will one recall
our name
tis there we live
immortal beat –
for years beyond our years
a photograph
of a photograph –
as love we reappear
as blessings
where we left them be
a smile remembers when –
love was all we knew of life
– is there we touch
again
until the night
is drawn
across the memory of us
would that another
speak aloud –
a name
the same as love
. . .
Lillian Rebecca Smith George
grace in a cotton dress
1923 – 2021
mary said:
I love this Bobbie… simply beautiful as always
Thank You… for sharing part of your thoughts
Take Care….You Matter…
mary
DiosRaw said:
🖤