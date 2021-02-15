Tags

grace
a sweet illusion
tender greys and blue
silver stones and no one left
to understand
our truth

hand in hand
here and there –
as one
no different we
were lessons come
from waking –
a will of destinies

I’ve wandered far
to find my way –
miles while you
were gone
and for a time
all I had –
was a memory of home

but for one
I make a vow
would not the breadth of life
conceal
when winter folds around
love will warm me
still

. . .