grace
a sweet illusion
tender greys and blue
silver stones and no one left
to understand
our truth
hand in hand
here and there –
as one
no different we
were lessons come
from waking –
a will of destinies
I’ve wandered far
to find my way –
miles while you
were gone
and for a time
all I had –
was a memory of home
but for one
I make a vow
would not the breadth of life
conceal
when winter folds around
love will warm me
still
. . .