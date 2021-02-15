grace

a sweet illusion

tender greys and blue

silver stones and no one left

to understand

our truth

hand in hand

here and there –

as one

no different we

were lessons come

from waking –

a will of destinies

I’ve wandered far

to find my way –

miles while you

were gone

and for a time

all I had –

was a memory of home

but for one

I make a vow

would not the breadth of life

conceal

when winter folds around

love will warm me

still

. . .