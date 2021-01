when I’ve forgotten

how it was –

to want for something more

when years are passed

will I no longer

wait along

your shore

when I’ve forgotten

everything –

I thought I knew of love

will then I write

the same as I do now

of verses

met with kisses –

scars where touch was burned

dreams I lived

with evermore to learn

the ways of you

the ways of us –

embers to ignite

a blue I can’t remember –

stars betrayed

to life

. . .