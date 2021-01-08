Tags
alone, brokenness, enduring, faith, ignorance, knowing, life, love, maps, refuge, sorrow, surrender, tears, truth
I’ve spent some time
in disbelief –
with years to wonder why
mornings washed
a flood of tears –
yet not a one to dry
not a one to
understand –
and ne’er a will to know
beds made up with thistle
and left along
the road
with none to share
who can say
they knew far better than
those who dream of dying –
who walk a broken land
who decides
and who condemns
the ways for which we came
with maps we drew in darkness –
hurts we gave
our name
. . .
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.