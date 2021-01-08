I’ve spent some time

in disbelief –

with years to wonder why

mornings washed

a flood of tears –

yet not a one to dry

not a one to

understand –

and ne’er a will to know

beds made up with thistle

and left along

the road

with none to share

who can say

they knew far better than

those who dream of dying –

who walk a broken land

who decides

and who condemns

the ways for which we came

with maps we drew in darkness –

hurts we gave

our name

. . .