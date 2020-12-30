another sun

will I remember

the weight of words

beneath my bed –

empty pages

grieve the story

verses trapped inside

my head

passions rise

to ink stained fingers

memory met

with practiced hand –

seasons fill

my pen with longing

for life I’m want

to understand

truth is cleft

as will surrendered

stored to cold

my pillow waits –

another time

a chance for taking

as heart to hand

– this silence

aches

. . .