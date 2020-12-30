Tags
grace, love, life, writing, time, longing, story, poet, and still, verse, always we begin, belonging to none
another sun
will I remember
the weight of words
beneath my bed –
empty pages
grieve the story
verses trapped inside
my head
passions rise
to ink stained fingers
memory met
with practiced hand –
seasons fill
my pen with longing
for life I’m want
to understand
truth is cleft
as will surrendered
stored to cold
my pillow waits –
another time
a chance for taking
as heart to hand
– this silence
aches
. . .